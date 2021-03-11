DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Mani Majra

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated Raksha Bandhan with enthusiasm. All the students came dressed in ethnic outfits. Tiny tots came with beautiful rakhis. Little girls tied rakhis to their classmates, elder boys, Principal and teachers. They enjoyed eating sweets. All the students enjoyed the festival a lot. Principal Renu Verma gave an informative talk underlining the importance of the festival in today’s scenario and how important it is to preserve age-old values.