DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Mani Majra

The kindergarten wing of the school celebrated Raksha Bandhan with enthusiasm. All the students came dressed in ethnic outfits. Tiny tots came with beautiful rakhis. Little girls tied rakhis to their classmates, elder boys, Principal and teachers. They enjoyed eating sweets. All the students enjoyed the festival a lot. Principal Renu Verma gave an informative talk underlining the importance of the festival in today’s scenario and how important it is to preserve age-old values.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Thousands of farmers gather in Delhi for ‘mahapanchayat’; huge traffic snarls at Singhu, Ghazipur borders
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, UP, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Od...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him