DC Montessori Sr Sec Smart School, Mani Majra

Col AS Randhawa, CO, I Chandigarh Girls Battalion, NCC, visited the school. The team, headed by Col Randhawa, received the Guard of Honour from the school’s NCC contingent. Col Randhawa emphasised that the youth has the power and potential to create positive changes in the society which is inclusive and sustainable. The officer praised the NCC cadets for their parade and hard work. Col Randhawa appreciated the initiative taken by school Principal Renu Verma of introducing the NCC in the school.