DC Montessori, Sr Sec SMART School, Mani Majra

Diwali was celebrated by the students with gusto. An inter-house rangoli-making competition was conducted for students of Classes VII and VIII. The designs of rangoli were alluring and fascinated the spectators. Other activities of the day included candle making, diya-making, candle decoration for students of Classes I to VI. Students of Class IX organised a rally to spread the message of Green Diwali. A group of activities for pre-primary classes were also organised. Children dressed up in ethnic wear and enjoyed a lot. Principal Renu Verma conveyed her wishes on the occasion.