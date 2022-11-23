DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Mani Majra

The Annual Day of the school was based on the theme ‘Navarasa’. The programme began with the lighting of traditional lamp by the president of DCM Educational Society, Sqn Ldr (retd.) KS Vashisht, Director, DCM, Bharat B Gupta, Principalm DC Model, Usha Gupta. The school orchestra performance was followed by welcome by Principal Renu Verma. The cultural programme enthralled everyone. Meritorious students were felicitated on the occasion. The annual report was also presented highlighting achievements of the school in academic and co-curricular areas. The chief guest in his speech appreciated the efforts of the teachers in presenting an impressive programme.
