DC Montessori Sr Sec Smart School, Mani Majra

To honour workers for their efforts in making our lives easier, the school celebrated Labour Day. Students and staff showed gratitude towards the dedicated services provided by the helping staff of the school. Students gave cards, chocolates and fruits to the ancillary staff, who serve them during school hours, and thanked them for their support and help. Principal Renu Verma, appreciated the efforts of the students.
