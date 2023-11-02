DC Montessori Sr Sec (SMART) School, Mani Majra

The school conducted a cleanliness drive under the Swachhta initiative. The event aimed to raise awareness about cleanliness and hygiene among students, staff, and the local community. The cleanliness drive witnessed an overwhelming response from the students, teachers, and staff members. The event commenced with an inspiring speech by the Principal, highlighting the importance of cleanliness in our daily lives and its impact on overall well-being. Armed with gloves, brooms, and cleaning supplies, participants enthusiastically cleaned various areas on the school premises. They picked up litter, swept the floors and ensured that every nook and corner was spotless. Through this initiative, the school aimed to instill a sense of responsibility and pride in students towards their immediate surroundings.
