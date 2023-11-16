DC Montessori Sr Sec (SMART) School, Mani Majra

The Kindergarten wing of the school conducted an educational ‘Animal Party’ .The event, aimed to foster a love for animals and provide a fun learning experience to students. The school was transformed into a lively jungle for the special party where the little ones danced while wearing animal masks. The excitement of children was contagious as they donned their masks and transformed into animals living in forest. Amidst laughter and fun, it was a day of creative expression, fostering imagination and teaching about the wonders of the animal kingdom. The event featured a variety of interactive activities allowing the children to explore the fascinating world of animals. Principal Renu Verma praised the effort of teachers and loved seeing kids all masked in their favourite animals.
