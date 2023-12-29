DC Montessori Sr Sec (SMART) School, Mani Majra

The Kindergarten wing celebrated Christmas with a festive spirit on the school premises. Celebrations commenced with excitement where Santa Claus gave candies to the kids. The school campus echoed with the tune of Jingle Bells. It was such a mesmerising moment to see kids dressed up in red and white. Children were given takeaways. The teachers and Principal extended their support in making the event a success.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.