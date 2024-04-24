DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Mani Majra

To educate children about traffic rules and regulations, a visit to the Traffic Park was organised for Prep 2 students of the school. The tiny tots were made aware of mandatory and cautionary traffic and safety rules through a short talk by Chandigarh Traffic Department personnel. They were shown the park to familiarise them with traffic lights and zebra crossing. The educational visit offered the students an opportunity not only to have fun and excitement but their observation and experience reinforced their classroom learning also. To create awareness among children, they learnt the rules and regulations to be followed on the road. The day was spent with a lot of fun and frolic. The children took part in the interactive session and answered various questions.

