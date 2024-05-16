DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Mani Majra

The school commemorated the essence of motherhood through a special Mother’s Day celebration, bestowing honour on mothers and recognising the indispensable role that mothers play in shaping the lives of their children. The programme commenced with a welcome address by Principal Vishali Kaushal, emphasising the selfless and unconditional love of mothers. Mothers enthusiastically engaged in a variety of fun activities meticulously organised for their enjoyment, exhibiting immense delight throughout. They showcased their talents through captivating dance performances, melodious singing, and recitations of self-composed poetry. The highlight of the programme was the ramp show, specifically designed to highlight the grace and elegance of the esteemed mothers.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.