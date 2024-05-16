DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Mani Majra

The school commemorated the essence of motherhood through a special Mother’s Day celebration, bestowing honour on mothers and recognising the indispensable role that mothers play in shaping the lives of their children. The programme commenced with a welcome address by Principal Vishali Kaushal, emphasising the selfless and unconditional love of mothers. Mothers enthusiastically engaged in a variety of fun activities meticulously organised for their enjoyment, exhibiting immense delight throughout. They showcased their talents through captivating dance performances, melodious singing, and recitations of self-composed poetry. The highlight of the programme was the ramp show, specifically designed to highlight the grace and elegance of the esteemed mothers.
