DC Montessori Sr Sec (smart) School, Manimajra

A fancy dress competition not only blended learning with fun but also developed confidence among students by giving them an opportunity to speak in front of their classmates. To celebrate this fun-filled learning activity, a fancy dress competition was conducted at the school. Tiny tots of Prep 1 came dressed as Barbie doll, car, dinosaur, building blocks, teddy bear, spider man, etc. The children participated and displayed their confidence while speaking. Their words and stage presence won the hearts of teachers and judges. The competition proved to be a great learning experience for the students and gave them a platform to explore their hidden talents.