DC Montessori Sr Sec (smart) School, Manimajra

A fancy dress competition not only blended learning with fun but also developed confidence among students by giving them an opportunity to speak in front of their classmates. To celebrate this fun-filled learning activity, a fancy dress competition was conducted at the school. Tiny tots of Prep 1 came dressed as Barbie doll, car, dinosaur, building blocks, teddy bear, spider man, etc. The children participated and displayed their confidence while speaking. Their words and stage presence won the hearts of teachers and judges. The competition proved to be a great learning experience for the students and gave them a platform to explore their hidden talents.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'No rights violated': SC rejects petition seeking Parliament opening by Murmu
PM Modi shares video of new building | Congress questions Se...
Austin arrives next week, tech on table
Visit ahead of Modi’s trip to the US in June
LAC may come up on BRICS sidelines
Indian, chinese foreign ministers to meet next week