DC Montessori Sr Sec (SMART) School, Manimajra, organises Commercia-2026

DC Montessori Sr Sec (SMART) School, Manimajra, organised Commercia-2026, an initiative of its Commerce Club aimed at nurturing entrepreneurial skills, creativity and strategic thinking among students. The event featured three competitions — Think Tank, News Caster and Ad Mad Show — which tested participants’ analytical abilities, market awareness, communication skills and spontaneity. Students impressed the audience with their innovative ideas, business acumen and confident presentations. Addressing the participants, Managing Director Bharat B Gupta applauded their creativity and out-of-the-box thinking. Winners were honoured with certificates and trophies by Gupta, Principal Vishali Kaushal and the judges. The event encouraged healthy competition, innovation and entrepreneurial ambition among young learners.

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