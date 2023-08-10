DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Sec 13, Chd

A two-day dental camp was organised at the school. The aim of the camp was to check, regulate and maintain the dental wellness of the students and spread awareness regarding dental health and hygiene. Teachers and medical instructors told the students to follow a schedule that keeps their oral health fit and what sort of food provides better health. A team of experts and professionals from Takkar Dental Clinic, Sector 9, Panchkula, conducted the camp in the school. Principal Renu Verma thanked the team for enlightening the students on dental care.
