DC Montessori Sr Sec Smart School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

The girls’ cricket team of the school, achieved outstanding success at the U-17 Interschool Cricket Tournament. The team won gold medal in Inter-School State Tournament 2022-23. The budding sportspersons displayed an exemplary team work as they clinched the first position. Indeed, it was an invigorating experience to learn and soar high. Bharat B Gupta, Director of DCM group of schools, congratulated the winner. Principal Renu Verma lauded the team and their coach for their efforts.