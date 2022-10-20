DC Montessori (Sr Sec Smart) School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

A visit to post office was organised for the kindergarten wing of the school. Children were briefed ahead of the trip .They carried with them postcards addressed to parents. Drawing on Diwali came to life on small postcards. The children learnt about the different services available in the post office. They were excited to see how the letters were stamped, sorted and put in different boxes and shelves. The excursion was an attempt to make the children aware of the old, yet humble mode of communication, which is getting forgotten in today’s digital world. The trip was a great learning experience for the students.