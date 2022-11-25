Drug Abuse Awareness talk was conducted in DC Montessori Sr Sec (SMART) School, Sector 13,Chandigarh. The lecture was conducted by SHO Jaspal Singh and special talk was conducted by Dr Kapila. During the programme, the students were educated about the various types and forms of drugs and discussed the factors that contribute to people becoming addicted to them. Speaking on the topic, Dr Kapila said that it is the responsibility of the individuals, entire community and all social and religious organisations to help to raise awareness about this major health issue, that is, Drug Addiction and its threat to the society.