Drug Abuse Awareness talk was conducted in DC Montessori Sr Sec (SMART) School, Sector 13,Chandigarh. The lecture was conducted by SHO Jaspal Singh and special talk was conducted by Dr Kapila. During the programme, the students were educated about the various types and forms of drugs and discussed the factors that contribute to people becoming addicted to them. Speaking on the topic, Dr Kapila said that it is the responsibility of the individuals, entire community and all social and religious organisations to help to raise awareness about this major health issue, that is, Drug Addiction and its threat to the society.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP 'hatching a conspiracy to assassinate' Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe
Reacting to the allegation, BJP's Manoj Tiwari says, 'I am c...
Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leadership responsible for death of party leader Sandip Bhardwaj, alleges BJP's Manoj Tiwari
Was reacting to Manish Sisodia’s allegations
Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart
Victim Mehakpreet Sethi hailed from Faridkot and had moved f...
16 tourists injured as Manali-Chandigarh bus overturns near Bilaspur in Himachal
The bus driver couldn't negotiate a curve leading to the mis...