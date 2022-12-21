DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

The school conducted an ‘Animal Kingdom’ activity for Prep 1 students. Kindergarten students participated with enthusiasm. They came dressed up as different animals and depicted their character in an exquisite way. The motive behind the activity was to enrich the kids with knowledge regarding different animals. Principal Renu Verma appreciated the students for their efforts and explained the importance of animals and their existence in life.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cold wave grips north India; fog to improve from Thursday night
Dense fog prevails for third day in row, Bathinda in Punjab ...
Consider suspending Yatra if covid protocols cannot be followed, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tells Rahul Gandhi
In a letter addressed to Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister...
BJP has been rattled by Bharat Jodo Yatra, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says on Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi
Questions if the PM observed ‘covid protocols’ during his vi...
Fight today is between two ideologies, says Rahul Gandhi as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana
The Yatra enters Haryana from Mundaka border in Nuh
Amid Covid upsurge in China, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya calls review meet today
Send positive samples for sequencing, states told