DC Montessori Sr Sec (SMART) School, Chandigarh holds clay-modelling competition

A clay-modelling competition was organised at the school for students of Nursery class. The tactile experience of handling and moulding clay into different shapes made children get engrossed while allowing for a degree of creativity. They pounded, squeezed, rolled and blended the clay to make some unique and amazing models. Principal of the school Renu Verma encouraged the students for their efforts.
