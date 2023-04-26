DC Montessori Sr Sec Smart School, Sector-13, Chandigarh

Students of the school celebrated Earth Day. A special assembly was held to create awareness about the magnitude of destruction being caused to the Earth by various human activities. The children participated in creative activities like role play, slogan writing, book--mark making, poster making and poem writing. Principal Renu Verma in her address, said that every day should be an Earth Day. Earth Day was not just about planting trees but also about saving resources.
