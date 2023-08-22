DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Sector 13 Chandigarh

Kindergarten students of the school celebrated Independence Day with a special assembly. The event organised by the school aims to instil the sense of patriotism and pride in the young minds. The whole environment was painted orange and each and every one stood together holding Tricolour in their hands. The little ones portrayed their love for India with their performances including dance, song, poem, etc. The day ended with students carrying hand-crafted soldiers as takeaway to their homes.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Main kuch bhi bolunga, log..': This is what Sunny Deol said when asked about Juhu bungalow auction notice
Congress had questions withdrawal of auction notice for Sunn...
After his father, Justin Trudeau 2nd prime minister in Canada to announce separation while in office
His father, Pierre Trudeau, and mother, Margaret Trudeau, se...