DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Sector 13 Chandigarh

Kindergarten students of the school celebrated Independence Day with a special assembly. The event organised by the school aims to instil the sense of patriotism and pride in the young minds. The whole environment was painted orange and each and every one stood together holding Tricolour in their hands. The little ones portrayed their love for India with their performances including dance, song, poem, etc. The day ended with students carrying hand-crafted soldiers as takeaway to their homes.

