DC Montessori Sr.Sec( SMART) School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

Kindergarten Wing of the school, celebrated ‘Blue Day’. The activity provided an opportunity to the tiny tots to immerse themselves in a world of blue-themed activities, games and interactive learning. Led by the teachers and staff, students came dressed in blue outfits. An arrangement of blue-coloured objects like umbrella, bat ball, cloud, flowers etc. were on display.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All eyes on INDIA bloc's 3rd meeting in Mumbai; logo unveiling, charting out roadmap for polls on table
63 representatives from 28 political parties are taking part...
World champion Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Zurich Diamond League
Chopra pulls off 85.22m in his fourth attempt, which sees hi...
Leopard found dead on road in Punjab's Ropar
The carcass has been sent for post-mortem
Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind-headed committee to explore possibility of ‘one-nation, one-election’
The move comes a day after the government calls a special se...