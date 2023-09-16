DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

Arshnoor, a student of Class VI of the school, has won gold medal in 100-metre race. He also secured silver medal in 60-metre race (under-12 category). Arshnoor bagged the Best Athlete title in junior and sub-junior state of the Athletics Championship held at Sports Complex, Sector 7 B, Chandigarh. Director of the school Bharat B Gupta and Principal Renu Verma congratulated Arshnoor for his extraordinary performance.