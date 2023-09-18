DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Sector 13, Chandigarh

Janmashtami was celebrated by the kindergarten wing of the school. The fragrance of flowers, soothing aroma of camphor and the jingle of bells filled the air. It was a memorable day for children as they experienced a visit to a temple at Sector 2, Panchkula, to worship Lord Krishna and get blessings too. Students were narrated the story of Krishna Janmashtami and were given prasad at the temple and peacock feather headgears as takeaways.

#Panchkula