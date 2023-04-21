DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Sector 13, Chd

The school celebrated Baisakhi. The Kindergarten Wing of the school was decorated representing the harvest season. All students were dressed in ethnic wear. A special morning assembly was organised to commemorate the occasion. The students recited poems related to Baisakhi. Principal Renu Verma apprised the students of the importance of the festival and also threw light on the religious and historical importance of the festival. She appreciated the students for the creativity they showcased and encouraged them to enhance their performance not only to studies, but also in extracurricular activities.