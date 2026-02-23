DC Montessori students excel in Srijnodaya 2026

DC Montessori Senior Secondary Smart School, Chandigarh, announces its remarkable achievement at Srijnodaya 2026, an inter-school competition held at St Vivekananda Millennium School. The school’s students showcased exemplary talent and dedication across multiple competitions and earned outstanding (A+) positions in their respective categories. The accomplished winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates in recognition of their commendable performances. Principal Vishali Kaushal extended her heartfelt congratulations to the achievers and appreciated their hard work and perseverance.

