DCM Group of Schools, Panchkula

DCM Group of Schools embraced divine blessings as they commenced the new academic session with a ‘Rudrabhishek’ and ‘Gayatri Yagna’ on the auspicious occasion of the first Navratra. The solemn ceremony was a spiritual confluence of devotion and gratitude, seeking the Almighty’s blessings for a successful year ahead. The event was marked by the arrangement of 18 ‘havan kunds’, where the holy ‘yagna’ was performed with Vedic chants, creating an atmosphere of purity and divine energy. The entire school community came together in prayer, expressing gratitude for the past session and invoking prosperity for the new academic year. Managing Director Bharat B Gupta and Director Usha Gupta extended their blessings to the staff members, appreciating their dedication in being part of this sacred event despite it being a non-working day. The spiritually enriching start to the year set the tone for a journey filled with knowledge, wisdom, and success, with the divine grace guiding every step forward.