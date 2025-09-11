Death anniversary of Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia observed

The campus of Dyal Singh Public School, Sector 7, Karnal, reverberated with reverence and gratitude as the school family observed the death anniversary of the eminent educationist, visionary thinker, and social reformer, Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia. The occasion was not merely a ritual, but a heartfelt homage to a great personality whose life remains an enduring source of inspiration. The ceremony commenced with a solemn ‘havan’ amidst Vedic chants, followed by soulful ‘bhajans’ presented by students, which filled the atmosphere with devotion and inspiration. Teachers, officials, staff members, and students came together in large numbers to pay their respects and to recall the noble contributions of this towering figure. Paying floral tribute at his portrait, Principal Shalini Narang said great souls like Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia are born once in centuries. His life is a message to students that real success lies not only in personal achievements but also in giving back to society. The ceremony concluded with the entire school family offering floral tributes at his portrait and collectively resolving to walk on the path shown by him for the betterment of society and the nation.

