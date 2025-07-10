Debate competition at Akal Academy, Holi Barara

The English Department of the academy organised an inter-house debate competition by engaging them in a healthy exchange of ideas on current topics of national and global importance. Participants from all houses showcased excellent debating skills and presented well-researched arguments. The competition was marked by intense discussion, confidence, and active audience participation.
