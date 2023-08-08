Debate competition at Shemford School, Barara

A debate competition was organised at the school on the topic of ‘Contribution of leaders in favour and against of freedom struggle’. Anmolpreet from Blue House got the first place. Bhargavi from Green House got the second place and Nupur from Green House got the third place. Raghav, Ankita and Garima won consolation prizes. Chairman of the school Inderjeet Singh, Principal Ruby Sharma and Deputy Principal Suman Sharma congratulated the participating students and motivate other students.