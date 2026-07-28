Debate competition organised

St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula, organised an inter-school debate competition, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from several reputed ICSE schools in the Chandigarh region. The competition provided a vibrant platform for young orators to express their views on the thought-provoking topic, 'Freedom of Speech Has Limits!' Following a closely contested competition, St Stephen's School emerged as the overall winner, while the other participating teams were appreciated for their commendable performances. The winners were felicitated with trophies and certificates during the prize distribution ceremony. Principal George S. Shear congratulated all the participants and lauded their enthusiasm and spirited participation.

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