Debate contest at Pratap Public School, Jarnailly Colony, Karnal

The Sahodaya Inter-School English Debate Competition took place at the school. The topic of the debate was ‘The worthiness of investment in space exploration”. Fourteen schools participated, with each school’s debaters eloquently presenting their viewpoints and arguments with remarkable conviction. Aseem Gulati from Tagore Bal Niketan, Sector-6, emerged as the victor. The second and third places were secured by Ritika Kaur and Manvi Raman from Pratap Public School, Jundla, respectively. Nisha from JPS Academy, Assandh, was awarded the consolation prize for her commendable performance.

