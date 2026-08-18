Declamation competition organised

Maharishi Mehi Public School, Assandh, organised a declamation competition for classes VI to XII to enhance their confidence and public-speaking skills. Participants spoke on motivational themes such as the importance of gratitude and the power of positive thinking, encouraging self-reflection, inner strength and personal growth. In the junior category, Parmeet of Class VII, Tagore House, secured the top position, while Mehak of Class VIII of Kabir House stood second. In the senior category, Sneha of Class XII Commerce, Kabir House, won the first place, while Mannat of Class X, Vivekanand House, secured the second position. Students and teachers applauded the meaningful performances, and appreciation certificates were awarded to the winners.
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