Declamation competition organised

An inter-school declamation competition on the theme 'Guru Tegh Bahadur Balidaan Divas' was organised by Bhartiya Vikas Parishad in collaboration with GD Goenka Public School, Mohali. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising knowledge, courage and sacrifice. Principal Gurpreet Kaur Prakash, along with other distinguished dignitaries, was felicitated on the occasion. Students from various schools across Punjab spoke on the life, supreme sacrifice and values of Guru Tegh Bahadur, reflecting deep respect, awareness and strong oratory skills. Their sincere efforts and confident presentations were highly appreciated by the judges and the audience.

Advertisement