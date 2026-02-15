DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Declamation competition organised

Declamation competition organised

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:29 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

An inter-school declamation competition on the theme 'Guru Tegh Bahadur Balidaan Divas' was organised by Bhartiya Vikas Parishad in collaboration with GD Goenka Public School, Mohali. The event commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, symbolising knowledge, courage and sacrifice. Principal Gurpreet Kaur Prakash, along with other distinguished dignitaries, was felicitated on the occasion. Students from various schools across Punjab spoke on the life, supreme sacrifice and values of Guru Tegh Bahadur, reflecting deep respect, awareness and strong oratory skills. Their sincere efforts and confident presentations were highly appreciated by the judges and the audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts