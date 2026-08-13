Declamation contest at Amravati Vidyalaya, Amravati Enclave

The school organised a House-wise English and Hindi Declamation Competition for Classes VI to X. The event served as an excellent platform for budding orators to express their thoughts with confidence, conviction and clarity. The English declamation centred on the thought-provoking topic, "Freedom is Never Free", encouraging students to reflect upon the sacrifices made by countless freedom fighters and the responsibility of every citizen to safeguard the hard-earned liberty of the nation. The Hindi declamation was based on the inspiring theme, "Ek Rashtra, Ek Hriday, Ek Swapn". The competition witnessed participation and healthy competition among all the Houses. The young speakers demonstrated remarkable confidence, expression, voice modulation and effective use of quotations and examples. The judges appreciated the participants’ efforts.
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