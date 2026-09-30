Deeksha Pakhale gets 1st position at science seminar

St Teresa Convent School, Sector 25, Panchkula, celebrates the remarkable achievement of Deeksha Pakhale of Class IX, who secured first position at the district-level science seminar organised by SCERT, Haryana. Presenting her insightful views on the theme "Indian Energy Basket 2047," Deeksha demonstrated an exceptional understanding of India's future energy requirements and sustainable solutions, along with confidence and awareness. Her outstanding performance earned her selection for the state-level science seminar, marking another significant achievement for the school. The school management and faculty congratulated Deeksha on her accomplishment and wished her continued success at the state level.

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