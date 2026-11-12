Deepavali celebrated at Blue Bird High School, Panchkula

Deepavali was celebrated at Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula. A special assembly was organised in which students enlightened everyone about the significance of Diwali and its associated occasions, including Dhanteras, Narak Chaturdashi, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. The celebrations included a variety of creative and cultural activities, such as diya crafting, paper cup toran-making, wall hangings, decorative thalis and plastic spoon flowers, highlighting traditional decorations and enhancing the festive spirit. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar, while addressing the students, underlined the importance of celebrating a Green Diwali to protect the environment. She urged everyone to say no to firecrackers to reduce pollution and use sustainable materials for decorations, ensuring that the joy of Deepavali was celebrated responsibly and mindfully. These celebrations made Diwali memorable and meaningful while promoting cultural heritage and ecological consciousness.