Home / The School Tribune / Deepjot, Sahildeep 2nd in debate competition

Deepjot, Sahildeep 2nd in debate competition

Achievers

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Dec 12, 2025 IST
Students of State Public School, Shahkot, participated in 17th All India Sardar Darshan Singh Memorial English Debate Competition held at State Public School, Jalandhar Cantt. The students got second position in this competition. The topic was ‘Professional loyalty is a thing of the past’. In this competition 50 students from 25 schools participated. The winners were decided on the basis of their speaking skills and the content they have delivered. Students Deepjot Kaur and Sahildeep Singh of Class XII participated in the competition. Manjeet Kaur helped the students in their preparation. Principal Dr Kanwar Neel Kamal congratulated the students and their parents for the achievement.

