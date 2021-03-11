Delhi Public School, Ambala

To acknowledge and celebrate the efforts of the labour force, International Worker’s Day, also called Labour Day, was celebrated by students. They indulged in various activities, like craft, Thank You flowers and card-making, creative writing on the topic “A day without helpers” and many more. The children expressed gratitude by giving cards and flowers to helpers of the school, thus making the support staff feel special. World Laughter Day was also celebrated by the students. Principal Amita Dhaka appreciated the efforts of students and was overwhelmed by this act of gratitude and respect for everyone. She also added that laughter is the language of the soul and a day without laughter is a day wasted.