Delhi Public School, Ambala

Students hosted a special programme for their mothers on Mother’s Day. Mothers were specially invited to spend a memorable day filled with activities, games and fun. The junior wing students of the school put their best foot forward to impress their mothers. All performances exalted the mother as God, teacher, friend , philosopher and guide. Mothers also showcased their talents by taking part in a ramp walk , dance and cooking without fire. Students of senior classes expressed their love by making and presenting beautiful cards to their mothers.They made portfolio of precious moments spent with their mothers.
