Delhi Public School, Ambala

Students of the school participated enthusiastically in the activities conducted to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, a symbol of love between siblings. Small students displayed their tender feelings of love by filling beautiful colours in the pictures of rakhis and decorating them. Junior wing students created beautiful ‘rakshasutras’ and cards for their brothers and sisters and wrote messages for longevity of their lives. Senior students highlighted the importance of their younger or elder siblings in their lives through speeches. They recalled many childhood incidents. They elucidated the history of Raksha Bandhan with their classmates and teachers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos in Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit
Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...
800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses
Train services to Kangra to remain suspended
It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia
Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...
Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence
Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...
Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh
Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...