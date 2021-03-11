Delhi Public School, Ambala

Students of the school participated enthusiastically in the activities conducted to celebrate Raksha Bandhan, a symbol of love between siblings. Small students displayed their tender feelings of love by filling beautiful colours in the pictures of rakhis and decorating them. Junior wing students created beautiful ‘rakshasutras’ and cards for their brothers and sisters and wrote messages for longevity of their lives. Senior students highlighted the importance of their younger or elder siblings in their lives through speeches. They recalled many childhood incidents. They elucidated the history of Raksha Bandhan with their classmates and teachers.