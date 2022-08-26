Delhi Public School, Ambala

Students and staff members took part in Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. The tiny tots dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha. They enacted episodes of Krishna’s childhood with enthusiasm. The school hall was decorated for the celebration. The spirit of festivity was enhanced with fragrance of flowers, soothing aroma of burning camphor. Aarti and bhajans were recited and songs related to Janmashtami were also played. Principal Amita Dhaka congratulated everyone on the occasion.