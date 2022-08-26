Delhi Public School, Ambala

Students and staff members took part in Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. The tiny tots dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha. They enacted episodes of Krishna’s childhood with enthusiasm. The school hall was decorated for the celebration. The spirit of festivity was enhanced with fragrance of flowers, soothing aroma of burning camphor. Aarti and bhajans were recited and songs related to Janmashtami were also played. Principal Amita Dhaka congratulated everyone on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court drops contempt case against Prashant Bhushan, Tarun Tejpal
A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee, Surya Kant and MM Sundr...
CBI officials search Manish Sisodia’s bank locker in Ghaziabad
A team of 5 agency officials reaches the PNB branch at Secto...
Sukhbir Badal not to appear before SIT in Kotkapura firing incident today
Will appear before a court of law in Zira, says a SAD spokes...