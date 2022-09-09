Delhi Public School, Ambala

Students organised Teacher's Day celebrations to show their respect and love for their teachers. They displayed their talent by making beautiful cards, singing songs for the teachers to show their gratitude and appreciation for them. Senior students made Teacher's Day even more special by writing messages, poems and slogans for the teachers. Apart from showing their appreciation for their teachers, the students shared the attractive qualities of their teachers. Principal Amita Dhaka congratulated all teachers and motivated them to contribute more towards the progress of the country.