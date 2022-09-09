Delhi Public School, Ambala

Students organised Teacher's Day celebrations to show their respect and love for their teachers. They displayed their talent by making beautiful cards, singing songs for the teachers to show their gratitude and appreciation for them. Senior students made Teacher's Day even more special by writing messages, poems and slogans for the teachers. Apart from showing their appreciation for their teachers, the students shared the attractive qualities of their teachers. Principal Amita Dhaka congratulated all teachers and motivated them to contribute more towards the progress of the country.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 months after DSP's killing, mining mafia attacks police team in Nuh
The miners climb on to the hills and pelt the police with st...
Supreme Court puts on hold demolition of Goa nightclub 'Curlies' where Sonali Phogat was drugged before her death
The demolition squad had on Friday early morning began demol...
BJP fires meme as Rahul Gandhi begins day 2 of Congress's revival journey
The first test of Gandhi's mass outreach would be Gujarat, H...