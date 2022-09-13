Delhi Public School, Ambala

The school celebrated International Literacy Day under the theme “Transforming literacy learning spaces”. The theme was aimed at making the education flexible. Young students of the school expressed their interest in education by reading and sharing books with their friends. The students showed their artistic talent by reciting poetry and making cards. Senior students read various books and expressed their reaction. Students spread awareness among people by writing short stories and reading newspapers. Principal Amita Dhaka appreciated and encouraged the efforts of the students.