Delhi Public School, Ambala

The school celebrated the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. The school commemorated their selfless service to the nation by holding different activities. Tiny tots of Nursery and Prep dressed up as Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri. Gandhian ideals were depicted through various activities by students. Students participated in a cleanliness drive in their vicinity and at their home. Principal Amita Dhaka appreciated the efforts of the students and motivated them to become good human beings.