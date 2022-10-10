Delhi Public School, Ambala

Vijayadashami was celebrated with gaiety in the school. Tiny tots were shown a video on Ramayana. Ramlila was staged by senior students in which they presented the scenes from the banishment of Lord Rama from Ayodhya followed by his victory over Ravana. Students dressed up in the costumes of various characters of Ramayana. Principal Amita Dhaka told the students that the festival of Vijayadashami is a symbol of victory of good over evil.
