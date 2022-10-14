Delhi Public School, Ambala

Students of classes VI to XII participated in the Model United Nations (MUN) organised on the school premises. The day-long sessions of debate and discussions taught the students the art of political analysis and problem solving. Anany and Aashray were judged as the best and outstanding delegates of UNESCO. Best and outstanding delegates of the WHO were Pranjay Chauhan and Aditya. Outstanding and best delegates of the UNHRC were Krishna and Siya Mittal. The best caricaturist award was given to Disha and best journalist was Ansh Bhalla.
