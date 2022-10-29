Diwali carnival Razzle-Dazzle was organised on the premises of Delhi Public School Ambala. All children, their parents, people of Ambala were invited in the carnival. KK Gupta, PVC, Delhi Public School, Ambala, and members of the management were chief guests of the day. The students welcomed the audience with a melodious song. Students showcased their talent through different activities like dancing, singing, mimicry and proved their artistic skills through painting and drawing.