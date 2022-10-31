The Model United Nations is a platform to encourage political thought and dialogue among the students all over the world. Delhi Public School, Ambala, encourages students to participate in such events as they broaden the horizon of our students and empower them to become effective agents of change and leaders of the future. The students attended MUN on the school premises. Students of classes VI - XII represented various committees. The students experienced exciting sessions of debate and discussion on the current topics. The day-long sessions taught the students the art of political analysis and problem solving. They also learnt how to come to a consensus and recommend a solution for the agenda at hand. Most importantly, the students learnt the nuances of conducting meaningful research and oratory skills. Anany and Aashray were judged as the best and outstanding delegates of UNESCO. The best and outstanding delegates of WHO were Pranjay Chauhan and Aditya. Outstanding and Best delegates of UNHRC were Krishna and Siya Mittal.Best caricaturist award was given to Disha and Best journalist was Ansh Bhalla.