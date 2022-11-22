Delhi Public School, Ambala

Children’s Day was celebrated on the premises of the school. The celebrations began with the Morning Prayer, followed by variety of fun-filled activities and games planned by teachers for children. Teachers made special efforts to make the day fantastic and memorable for students. A variety of races for children, such as candy race, sorted colour race, pack your bag race and bottle filling race, were organised in which all the children participated and enjoyed. The cricket match played between teachers and students was talk of the day. Students thanked all their teachers. Principal of the school Amita Dhaka wished the students a happy Children’s Day and prayed for their well-being.