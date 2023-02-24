Delhi Public School, Ambala

A farewell function was organised for students of Class XII at the school. It commenced with the lighting of a lamp. A colourful programme was presented by students of Classes XI and XII. Class XII students reminisced their school journey and shared their experiences. Director Principal SK Sharma and senior coordinate of the school Parneet Kaur gave best wishes to students for a bright future and inspired them to move forward with discipline, hard work and dedication. Various games were organised for the students of Class XII. Mannat Sethi bagged the title of Miss DPS and Akash Kushwaha got the title of DPS.
